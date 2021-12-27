The Fab Five are back y’all!

In the new trailer, released by Netflix today, the stars of “Queer Eye” touch down in Texas for some honky-tonk fun in season 6.

“We’re in Texas, everybody!” Jonathan Van Ness exclaims in the beginning of the look-ahead video. The cast of the hit reality show reflect on the challenging year that lead up to the upcoming new season.

“2020 was a hard year for all of us,” Karamo Brown says in the clip, as Antoni Porowski adds, “It’s been a year of a pandemic, so much change.”

“However, it’s a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other,” says Tan France.

The trailer teases that the new season will see Van Ness “slay” a prom “so hard” while looking better than ever, plus, Bobby Berk reveals it will include “by far, one of the biggest things we have ever done on ‘Queer Eye.'”

10 brand new episodes are set to release on Netflix on Dec. 30. Watch the full trailer above.