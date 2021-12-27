The Fab Five are back y’all!

In the new trailer, released by Netflix today, the stars of “Queer Eye” touch down in Texas for some honky-tonk fun in season 6.

READ MORE: Jonathan Van Ness Calls Out J.K. Rowling For ‘Constant Transphobic Cherry Picked Vitriol’

“We’re in Texas, everybody!” Jonathan Van Ness exclaims in the beginning of the look-ahead video. The cast of the hit reality show reflect on the challenging year that lead up to the upcoming new season.

“2020 was a hard year for all of us,” Karamo Brown says in the clip, as Antoni Porowski adds, “It’s been a year of a pandemic, so much change.”

“However, it’s a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other,” says Tan France.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Writes Brand New Song ‘Y’all Means All’ For ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6

The trailer teases that the new season will see Van Ness “slay” a prom “so hard” while looking better than ever, plus, Bobby Berk reveals it will include “by far, one of the biggest things we have ever done on ‘Queer Eye.'”

Season 6 is almost here henny!! 🌈 Put on your cowboy boots because Texas here we come 🤠💖 The new season rides in this Friday! AND get a sneak peek of @mirandalambert's new song in our trailer before you can hear it on Friday. pic.twitter.com/TxNqhHIqGB — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) December 27, 2021

Who is ready for Queer Eye 6?? 🙋 GET READY because the trailer drops TOMORROW. 🚨GRAB YOUR TISSUES🚨 pic.twitter.com/keqlUVjtvE — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) December 26, 2021

10 brand new episodes are set to release on Netflix on Dec. 30. Watch the full trailer above.