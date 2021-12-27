Nicole Kidman was not the original actress cast as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”.

That distinction belongs to Cate Blanchett, who departed from the project before Kidman was cast in her place. In an interview on Sunday, Kidman discussed her casting as well as the initial online backlash.

“I feel like there’s a sacred pact among us all — whoever gets something, that’s where it was meant to land,” Kidman told The New York Times. “I’m not on the internet and I definitely don’t Google myself. But things trickle through,”

Legendary comedian Ball was admittedly sad to see Blanchett go, but struck gold with Kidman.

“It just took too long and we lost her. I was devastated,” Ball confessed. “None of them made me happy. It was always like, who’s the flavor of the month? Who’s got the hot movie of the minute?

“I thought that’s good — we should only be looking at Australian actresses for this!”

“Being the Ricardos” premiered on Dec. 10 and earned Kidman pending Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards and others.