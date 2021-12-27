It wouldn’t be the holidays without a Kardashian Christmas party. Both Khloe and Kim Kardashian took to Instagram after the holiday weekend to share some snaps from their family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

The sisters posted a series of photos from the close-knit event, which featured an array of decorated Christmas trees, members of their famous family and Santa Claus himself.

In Khloe’s post, she showed off a silver sparking mesh gown that was bedazzled with sequins. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore her blonde hair in a blunt bob as she toasted to the holidays.

“Twas the night before Christmas ✨,” she captioned the glam moment.

In her second post from the Christmas Eve affair, Khloe posed with her three-year-old daughter, True Thompson, who matched mom in her own sparkly ensemble as they took pictures with Old St. Nick, this time captioning the adorable family moment with a set of holiday emojis.

For Kim’s slideshow, the SKIMS founder dressed in head-to-toe brown, as she posed with her and Kanye West‘s four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. While the boys rocked blue and black fits, their sisters stood out in bright pink, velvet ensembles that seemed to steal the show. In the playful photos, Kim poses with her kids as they play and jump around for the cameras. Amidst the set of photos, Kim is seen spending time with her grandmother, MJ, and her mom, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kim also snapped a few photos alongside her sister Khloe and Santa too, captioning the flicks, “Christmas Eve 2021 🎄🎅🏼.”

Sister Kendall Jenner also shared some snaps from the family party, which saw the supermodel in a black gown, posing in front of the KarJenner’s many Christmas trees and enjoying a glass of wine on the couch.

“Merry Christmas :),” Kendall simply wrote alongside the photos.

While Kendall is the resident model of the family, one of her nieces might be coming for her spot. Three-year-old Chicago not only was a standout at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, she also stole the show during her family’s Christmas card this year, busting out some model poses.

All of Kim kids appeared in the card, alongside Kim, Kris, Khloe, her daughter True and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian. And, of course, the family was all decked out in cozy SKIMS loungewear.

Chicago got lots of comparisons to her famous mom and to her model auntie for her holiday poses.

“CHI IS LITERALLY YOU😍😍😍,” one commenter told Kim on Instagram.

“Chi chi serving face hunny,” another added.

On Twitter, fans warned Kendall to look out for her niece.

“Chicago is coming for auntie Kendall’s job,” one fan wrote.

“Chicago is a natural! Watch out Kendall!” another added.

