There is no shortage of quality television programming these days and that is a double-edged sword, according to Jamie Dornan.

Dornan (“The Fall”) argued that series viewers have developed a short attention span due to the abundance of content available. He shared his analysis of the modern day viewing experience in an interview with the Radio Times.

“We are so spoilt for choice,” Dornan said, per The Guardian. “And you’ve also got that ability now where if you’re not enjoying it, you move on to the next thing. Which I think is a bit dangerous.

“You know, it’s sad. How many times do we watch stuff and say: ‘I wasn’t sure – it took me three episodes to get into it.’ But it’s still hard to get stuff made.”

Dornan argued that surely there is something worth watching, or else the show would not have made it to air.

“If you’ve got to the stage of getting it made, chances are there’s something good in there,” he said. “You’ve just got to give it a chance.”

Dornan will next star in BBC’s six-part mystery thriller, “The Tourist”. It premieres on New Year’s Day.