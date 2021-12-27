Tom Walker has nothing but praise and gratitude for The Duchess of Cambridge.

The two performed the singer’s track “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” for Kate Middleton’s “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas” special – a performance which gave the song a huge boost according to Walker.

“The song has jumped 57 places in the charts. It was a wonderful experience and she was so warm,” he gushed to The Sun. “She made the effort to thank all the musicians but it was us who felt so grateful to be part of something so special.”

The duchess took the performance very seriously as well, getting her part down perfectly.

“We met for a rehearsal beforehand and I gave her a recording of the track without the piano part so she could practice,” Walker shared. “It was obvious she had taken the time to perfect it. She was brilliant.”

Despite her preparation, he could still tell Middleton was nervous.

“You think the Royal Family almost don’t get nervous, they’re so used to the spotlight. But this was obviously a very different, new experience for her,” said Walker.

Overall, however, he found it a very positive experience for everyone.

“It was so well received, I probably owe her royalties now. She sent me a letter thanking me for the opportunity but it should be me thanking her,” added the musician.