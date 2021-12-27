Cynthia Nixon is proud of her work on the original “Sex and the City”, but only agreed to join the revival if it corrected the racial and gender shortcomings found in the original.

Nixon, 55, starred as Miranda Hobbes in 94 episodes of “SATC” between 1998 and 2004. In a new interview with “News Corp”, published by Herald Sun, the actress shared her reluctance to sign on for “And Just Like That…”

“But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board,” Nixon said.

“I’m very proud of the original series – despite it being occasionally tone deaf on race and gender.”

Nixon sees the reboot as a chance to course correct.

“It’s part of the reason we wanted to do the show – to go back and [undo] the things that we really got wrong,” she said. “As wonderful as ‘SATC’ is, to do that show right now would be incredibly tone-deaf. So I was really worried that the transformation wouldn’t be big enough, and my fears are very allayed.

“We want to be here to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people.”

10 episodes of “And Just Like That…” will air on HBO Max, with the first two premiering on Dec. 9.