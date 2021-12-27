Ryan Phillippe confused his fans a little with his holiday post this year.

The actor shared a post on Instagram of himself with his friend Matt Sinn lounging in front of a Christmas tree – the message he added to the photo, however, led some fans to believe he might have come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Merry Christmas from our house to yours👬” he initially wrote, via JustJared.

The emoji he used for the post was of two men holding hands. Sinn also posted the same image to his Instagram Stories with the caption “He love me” which added fuel to the speculation.

When Sinn discovered the rumours, he took to his Stories again to clear things up. He shared an earlier post of two women lounging in a similar position who, as it turns out, are their girlfriends.

Bailey Dodge and Stephanie Lauren – Photo: Instagram/@matt_sinn

“No, Ryan Phillippe didn’t come out. Here are the girlfriends,” wrote Sinn as he introduced Bailey Dodge and Stephanie Lauren.