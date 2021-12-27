Hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” was a dream come true for Kieran Culkin,

O’Brien recently welcomed Culkin to his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”. He praised Culkin for shattering expectations in one of the most difficult responsibilities for an “SNL” guest, the monologue. The comedian described Culkin’s hosting style as charming and authentic.

“Man, thank you. That’s a dream come true to hear. I told you that I had three goals: one of them was to host ‘SNL’ and another was to do your show. So being on your show and hearing you say that is amazing for me,” Culkin said. “The other one you’re also associated with.

“I haven’t gotten there yet but I want to do a voice on ‘The Simpsons’.”

Culkin agreed with O’Brien’s assessment. For the actor, it was a chance to soak in the moment. Fortunately, “SNL” creative was on the same page.

“I didn’t want to go up there and do a sketch. I wanted to take it in as a real experience. I just wanted to talk about it,” Culkin explained.

