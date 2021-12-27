Click to share this via email

It appears Madonna has no interest in being involved with Tory Lanez’s catalogue.

Lanez sampled Madonna’s “Into The Groove” in his song “Pluto’s Last Comet”. It appears Lanez did not acquire the necessary clearance to sample the track, leading to potential legal consequences.

“Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove,” Madonna commented on one of Lanez’s recent Instagram post, according to Pop Crave.

“Intro The Groove” was originally written for the film “Desperately Seeking Susan”. It was re-released in 1985 as part of Madonna’s sophomore studio album, Like a Virgin.

Neither party has released an official statement regarding the sample.