Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are having holiday adventures with Spears’ children.

It is a very Merry Christmas in the Spears’ household indeed. The pop star shared an adventure-filled video with her fiance Asghari and two sons: Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline.

“Adventures with the kids are so much fun,” Spears captioned the post.



In the video, Spears’ litter enjoys various activities in some sort of glow-in-the-dark circus-like room.

Spears shares sons Sean, 16, and, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The two got married on Sept. 18, 2004 after five months together. The “Toxic” singer filed for divorce on Nov. 7, 2006.