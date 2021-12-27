The Kardashian clan rides into 2022 in style and unison.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reveal the lavish Christmas presents her mom, Kris Jenner, purchased for the family. Jenner purchased electric MOKE cars in various colours for the whole crew.

“Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker], for sure,” Kardashian said, per People, panning to a white MOKE car with a skull design on the hood. “Khloé and I got the pink ones!”

There were six MOKE cars in the driveway, each presented with a large bow on the hood.

MOKE cars retail for more than $26,000 pre-tax, before calculating any additional customizations or add-ons.