Issa Rae thought the movie and television industries were bad until she came across the music industry.

Rae has stormed her way through Hollywood in a major way. Following successful projects in the world of screens, Rae took a glimpse behind the scenes of the music industry. What she saw there was not to her liking.

“It’s probably the worst industry that I have ever come across,” Rae told the Los Angeles Times. “I thought Hollywood was crazy. The music industry, it needs to start over.

“Conflicts of interest abound. Archaic mentalities. Crooks and criminals! It’s an abusive industry, and I really feel for artists that have to come up in it.”

Rae specifically tore down how major labels do not often operate with the best intentions of artists in mind.

“Being a creator myself and knowing what I want in terms of a relationship with a production company or a producer, I’d like to think that we’re more artist-friendly than a lot of other labels and companies out there,” Rae said. “I want to revamp things.”

Rae has already made progress in that space, launching the Sync Up campaign with her Raedio platform to give emerging artists a chance to have their music featured in the final season of “Insecure”.