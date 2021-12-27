J.B. Smoove’s moves are as smooth as his talking.

Smoove serves as a guest on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, hosted by the program’s DJ and dancer extraordinaire Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The comedian, 56, reveals that he was quite the dancer in his youth. Those skills have survived to this day.

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” alum also dishes on how he improvised lines during his stint on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

In a separate segment, Smoove uses his improvisation skills to talk his way out of sticky situations. Smoove is served up various scenarios to see how well he utilizes a silver tongue in a game called “Smoove Talkin'”.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.