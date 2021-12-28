Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Britney Spears has revealed she’s been left scared of the music business.

The “Toxic” singer, whose 13-year conservatorship ended last month, candidly explained her reasons for not releasing any new music in a post she shared on Instagram.

“I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore… that’s just the surface issues,” she wrote in the caption. “People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally… and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!!”

She continued, “Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense.”

According to Spears, she had hoped to “perform new songs and remixes of my old songs” but was allegedly unable to do so while she was under the conservatorship.

“My goal for this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much,” she shared. “I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it!!!!!”

Shortly after the post, the 40-year-old shared a short video that captured an outing with her two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. The star’s fiancé Sam Asghari also joined in.

“Adventures with the kids are so much fun,” Britney captioned her post.

While Spears has been open about her journey on social media, she has typically shied away from posting about her sons.