Ed Sheeran has revealed he is “doing his best” to offset his carbon footprint from touring by planting trees.

The 30-year-old singer told BBC Radio London he’s buying up land to rewild it, in order to offset the environmental impact his travelling and touring has on the planet.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible. I am trying to rewild as much of the U.K. as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment,” he said.

“I think it’s about finding the balance with that — and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again.”

The “Bad Habits” star admitted his job is “hugely sustainable” and he would be away for six weeks in the summer or winter at most to not miss out on precious moments with his wife and child.

“I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best.”

The “Shape Of You” star lives on a 16-acre estate in Suffolk which includes a pub, recording studio, treehouse and a cinema.

Sheeran’s upcoming The Mathematics Tour could be his last stadium tour, as he plans to spend more time with his family in the future.