Last night’s “Jeopardy!” episode caused a ruckus when all three contestants had absolutely no clue when asked to identify Machine Gun Kelly, with a question regarding the rapper leaving the trio at a loss for words.

The category was “Musical 3-INITIALers” and the clue was quite straightforward. “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” host Ken Jennings told the contestants, while a photo of Kelly flashed on the screen.

The silence was interrupted by the buzzer as neither Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle or returning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider could manage a correct guess.

Viewers got a kick out of the awkward moment, and took to Twitter to joke about it.

How blissful a life they all must live not knowing who MGK is #jeopardy — erin (@erinisprobsok) December 28, 2021

No one knowing Machine Gun Kelly made my day. 😭😭😭 #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/zLyByyU0Cf — Boosted Baddie🇹🇹 (@bkbusy718) December 28, 2021

Ken Jennings just saying MGK stands for “Machine Gun Kelly, apparently” gave me life. #jeopardy #MGK #I'M CRYING — Brittany K (@AndItWasGraaand) December 28, 2021

Not even 👑 Amy could answer the MGK clue correctly #jeopardy — Jay Dee (@JayAreDeez) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, that one little setback didn’t stop Schneider from continuing to slay the game.

Last week, the current champion made history when she became the first transgender contestant to progress to the Tournament of Champions while earning the fourth-highest winnings in the show’s history. She continued her record-breaking streak on Christmas Eve when she won her 18th consecutive game, totalling $706,800, making her the highest-earning woman of all time.

Monday night’s game ended with Schneider in the lead with a 19-day cash winnings total of $745,200. The legendary contestant could take the fourth-place record for most consecutive wins on “Jeopardy!” if she continues to dominate through Wednesday, reaching a 21-game win streak.

Jennings currently holds the number one spot with 74 consecutive wins in 2004, followed by Matt Amodio, who hit a 38-game winning streak earlier this year, and James Holzhauer, whose winning streak ended at 32 games.