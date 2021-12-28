Kim Kardashian has fans furious after she posted spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on her Instagram Stories.

While watching the new movie in her home theatre Monday night, the reality star posted photos of the big screen to her millions of fans.

Followers took to Twitter to express their anger and muted keywords for “Spider-Man” on social media. They were then shocked to find out that the 41-year-old Kardashian was the one who posted.

One fan said, “The way I’ve avoided Spider-Man spoilers this whole time and than Kim Kardashian ruins it by posting it on her ig story.”

“Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers,” another fan tweeted.

The star has since removed the stories from her feed.