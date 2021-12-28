Kim Kardashian has fans furious after she posted spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on her Instagram Stories.

While watching the new movie in her home theatre Monday night, the reality star posted photos of the big screen to her millions of fans.

Followers took to Twitter to express their anger and muted keywords for “Spider-Man” on social media. They were then shocked to find out that the 41-year-old Kardashian was the one who posted.

One fan said, “The way I’ve avoided Spider-Man spoilers this whole time and than Kim Kardashian ruins it by posting it on her ig story.”

“Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers,” another fan tweeted.

The star has since removed the stories from her feed.

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig 🥲 — △⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021

Wow @KimKardashian spoiling Spider-Man for her 273mil followers lol — Katherine Felix (@kaaakatie) December 28, 2021

I did not have @KimKardashian spoiling Spider-Man for her 273 million followers on my bingo card, but the needlessly privileged narcissism is strong in that one. Also, I’m pretty sure wanna be lawyer shouldn’t be posting pictures from a movie. Copyright violations and all that. — Kori (@YAMavenThoughts) December 28, 2021

Not Kim Kardashian posting Spider-Man spoilers on her Instagram story 🤦‍♀️ if I hadn’t seen it already, I’d be LIVIDDDD — Bri Cutter (@BriCutter) December 28, 2021

Kim kardashian just spoilt Spider-Man for me 😑💀 I’m watching it tomorrow…been so good avoiding spoilers till that ig story pic.twitter.com/IOzOwR3zVU — whaaaaa (@aomgh1ghrarea) December 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian just spoilt Spider-Man on her whole story 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Master Of One (@TimiBam) December 28, 2021