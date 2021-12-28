An impressive British baker has just won Jim Carrey’s seal of approval after making a giant cake sculpture of the Grinch, modelled on his character in the 2000 live-action remake of the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic.

Lara Mason, 35, has gone viral on social media thanks to her spectacular talent for creating realistic, life-sized cakes.

The edible replica of the Carrey’s Grinch was made in just three days after Mason was held back due to a battle with her lifelong health condition, followed by her positive test result for COVID-19.

Mason shared updates on social media regarding her health throughout the time she had left to complete the cake display for Christmas.

Carrey took to social media to offer his praise, sharing a YouTube video of Mason creating the cake along with the tweet, “My ultimate goal is not just to be admired by my fans, but to be eaten by them.”

The comedic actor challenged Mason to recreate another one of his character’s from 1994. “I wonder if she does an angel food Ace Ventura?” he continued in the post.

My ultimate goal is not just to be admired by my fans, but to be eaten by them. I wonder if she does an angel food Ace Ventura? ;^} https://t.co/gVbjSoDBZl — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 26, 2021

Mason quickly reacted, responding by writing that it was “an absolute dream come true” to be recognized by Carrey.

“‘The Grinch’ is my all-time favourite Christmas movie, so that’s why I chose him as my muse,” said Mason, who hinted at accepting Carrey’s challenge. “He’s [Carrey] also set me a challenge to make Ace Ventura next and I can’t turn down a good challenge,” she added.

The Brownhills baker from the West Midlands documented the cake creation process in the YouTube video above. She also shared the step-by-step formation on TikTok, racking up more than 22 million views.

Mason and her husband Nick Mason created a supportive structure for the sculpture with a “complicated internal frame.” Once the frame was complete, slabs of cake were stacked on top of one another, carved and covered in chocolate ganache before being layered with “modelling chocolate,” which she described as “a mixture of chocolate and golden syrup that you can manipulate like plasticine — almost like a delicious edible clay.”

In 2012, Mason made her first attempt at a similar Grinch cake which she thought was “pretty good” at the time, however she noted, “When I look back, I can totally see the improvement.”

She also revealed that the cake was made entirely from leftovers.