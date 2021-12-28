Halle Berry attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Halle Berry is responding to a case of mistaken identity by taking it all in stride.

The 55-year-old actress was confused with 21-year-old actress and singer Halle Bailey by a Twitter fan sharing excitement about the upcoming Disney movie, “The Little Mermaid.”

On Dec. 27, the Twitter user tagged Berry and wrote, “Can’t wait to see you under da sea,” along with a mermaid emoji, to which Berry responded, “… wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though!”

… wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though! https://t.co/xRIjp0Juhr — Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 27, 2021

It’s not the first time the pair have been mixed up. When the announcement was made last year, the confusion was clarified by Berry herself, who congratulated Bailey — who is one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle alongside sister Chloe Bailey — on landing the role on Twitter.

“In case you needed a reminder,” the “Catwoman” star tweeted in July 2019. “Halles get it DONE.” Tagging the singer, she added, “Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!”

Bailey responded, “This means the world. happy to share names with you. Love you lots.”