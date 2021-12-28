The long-awaited sixth season of “Outlander” is just a few months away, and star Sam Heughan discussed the new season during a Tuesday morning appearance on “Good Morning America”.

“Yeah, I’m so happy we’re back on air after the ‘Droughtlander,'” Heughan told “GMA” host Janai Norman.

READ MORE: ‘Outlander’ Teases Season 6 With Sneak Peek At New Scene

“It’s ‘Outlander’, there’s everything there,” he said of the upcoming episodes. “It’s history, romance, adventure. It’s a shorter season due to COVID and some of the challenges we faced, but the episodes are longer, some of them are, and it’s just a great season. It’s dark, it’s exciting — the fans are really going to love it.”

#Outlander star @SamHeughan is back for the newest season of @Outlander_STARZ and says he’s excited for fans to watch after the “droughtlander.” pic.twitter.com/TwRZkhMM9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 28, 2021

During the interview, Heughan also recalled how he learned he’d been cast as Jamie Fraser.

“I was in a grocery store in London, and I had a whole bag of groceries and my agent called me, and I’d finally gotten the job, and I dropped all the groceries and I was screaming at the top of my voice, and I think I probably swore a lot as well,” he said.

READ MORE: Sam Heughan And Catriona Balfe Nap With A Dead Body To Mark ‘Outlander’ Anniversary

“But being a good Scotsman, I went and met all my friends, and we met and celebrated for a couple of days, I think,” Heughan added.

The sixth season of “Outlander” debuts on Sunday, March 6 on W Network.