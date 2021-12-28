Tom Brady has a new hero in the form of a “brave” reporter.

The Buccaneers quarterback spoke on the SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast about the viral moment between his former coach and a reporter who wasn’t interested in sports.

On Dec. 26, Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, experienced a devastating 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the post-game press meeting, a reporter asked Patriots head coach Bill Belichick whether he had any New Year’s resolutions.

“Hi, football aside, sorry. But I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions, and I was wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers,” the reporter asked.

This is the single-most courageous journalist I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/kDJdzgym6N — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 26, 2021

“Yeah, no. Not right now. Maybe next week,” said Belichick quietly, appearing particularly dispirited and emotionless after the loss, with his comments going viral online with over 27,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

Asked about Belichick’s viral moment by podcast host Jim Gray, Brady praised the reporter for asking her question.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to coach Belichick after a loss. That’s what I want for the New Year,” said Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowls during his 20 seasons coached by Belichick before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

“That was awesome,” Brady added. “Good for her. I could’ve predicted that answer. It’s usually not the best time to ask a coach about things like that after a tough loss.”