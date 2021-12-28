“Harry Potter” not only catapulted Daniel Craig to stardom, it also got in the way of his dating life.

In fact, the British actor revealed he was “pretty devastated” when he was forced to keep his character’s signature shaggy haircut while trying to date girls.

In the upcoming “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special, Radcliffe is joined by former co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who look back on starring in one of the biggest film franchises of all time while becoming teenagers, experiencing first kisses and other teenage rites of passage while making the movies.

“Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden,” Radcliffe said about playing the role of a young wizard from when he was 12-years-old up until he turned 22.

“My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here… It all spirals out from the ‘Potter’ set somewhere,” he continued.

According to Radcliffe, he still recalls the moment when he learned that Harry’s hairstyle wouldn’t be changing until filming the final movie was completed

“We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You’re not leaving us like this? We’re supposed to be becoming teenagers and dating girls in this film!'” Radcliffe exclaimed. “‘That’s not what it’s going to be, is it?’ So, I think we were pretty devastated as we realized that it was,” he added.

Fortunately for Radcliffe, the undesirable haircut brought him a staggering amount of success that may not have had the same outcome had he chopped off those precious locks.

You can watch Radcliffe and his fellow “Harry Potter” alums chat more behind the scenes details when “Return to Hogwarts” premieres on Jan. 1.

We can hardly contain our excitement. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturntoHogwarts premieres New Year's Day on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/OTZ530Fvzx — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) December 26, 2021