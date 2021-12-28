Emma Watson, 32 has revealed she can remember the moment she “fell in love” with her former co-star Tom Felton, 34, while filming the “Harry Potter” movies.

In a sneak peek at the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special airing on Jan. 1, Watson — who played Hermione Granger in the wizarding movies — recalled her crush on Felton, who played villain Draco Malfoy, and how he made her heart skip a beat for the first time.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him,” Watson admitted.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day,” she added. “He was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister’.”

The pair also shared a warm embrace as they hugged with delight while reuniting on camera in Hogwarts’ Great Hall for the TV special.

Despite being at the centre of dating rumours for years, to Watson’s disappointment nothing ever happened between them. Felton, however, admitted he was fully aware of his secret admirer.

“I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you,'” the actor recalled.

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day,” he added. “There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

Watson has confessed in various interviews that she had a childhood crush on him in the early days of their friendship while making the movies.

The “retrospective special,” commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the release of the series’ last film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2″, will bring fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”