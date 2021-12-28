Click to share this via email

Even with three gigantic Christmas trees and endless decorations, Cardi B and Offset‘s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, managed to steal the show during her holiday photoshoot.

The adorable cutie rocked a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat, posing in front of her family’s lavish decor. And the daughter of rap royalty was serving up some serious looks.

Cardi shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her little girl rocking some serious model behaviour for the shoot, writing on Twitter, “Soo much like me.”

Soo much like me pic.twitter.com/z2txRag67w — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 27, 2021

Kulture also posed with her sister, Kalea, Offset’s daughter from a previous relationship, and the two cuties wore matching ensembles while Cardi got in on the fun in a white satin dress with a thigh-high slit.

The family recently celebrated Offset’s birthday with his wife gifting him a $2 million cheque. Watch the clip below for more:

