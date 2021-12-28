“WandaVision” took home a number of accolades this year, but now the Disney+ Marvel series has received the dubious honour of being the most-pirated series of 2021.

TorrentFreak shared its annual list of the most illegally downloaded series and many Marvel series appeared on the list.

“Game of Thrones” held the most-pirated title throughout its HBO run; since the series’ end, however, Marvel series have picked up the slack, with “WandaVision”, “Loki” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” making the list’s top 10.

Netflix’s fantasy series “The Witcher” made the list at third place, understandable given that the long-awaited second season was released on Dec. 20.

The full list of top 10 pirated series for 2021 is below:

1. “WandaVision” (Disney+)

2. “Loki” (Disney+)

3. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

4. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney+)

5. “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

6. “What If…?” (Disney+)

7. “Foundation” (Apple TV+)

8. “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

9. “Arcane” (Netflix)

10. “The Wheel of Time” (Amazon Prime Video)

The list is calculated based on single-episode download numbers, which means downloads of entire seasons in one file were not accounted for. The report noted that if entire season downloads are included, Netflix’s “Casa de Papel” and “Squid Game” would likely appear on the list.