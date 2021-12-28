Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner at The Laugh Factory on November 25, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Tiffany Haddish is gearing up for a new year.

On Monday, the 42-year-old shared photos of herself getting a spa treatment in Eritrea, with the hashtag “#vaginalsmoking.”

“Eritrea spa treatment it call Tsh,” the comedian wrote. “They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box.”

“Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat,” she continued of the process, before adding, “Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN.”

The treatment comes after her breakup with rapper Common in November after a year of dating. Earlier in the month, the rapper, 49, spoke out about the split for the first time in an interview with Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored” host Jason Lee, calling Haddish “one of the best people I met in life.”

“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he explained, saying their careers prevented them from spending “as much time” or putting “as much energy” into their relationship once COVID-19 restrictions started to lift. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

However, the “Girls Trip” star shared a different perspective on the same podcast, saying later in December that she was “disappointed” by Common’s comments.

“I was very disappointed,” she told Lee. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’

”She added that she was “fine” with the relationship being over, adding, “It’s gonna be a new opportunity.”