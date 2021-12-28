Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Emma Roberts is commemorating her son’s first birthday in a special style.

Roberts son Rhodes — whom she shares with Garret Hedlund — son turned 1 on Dec. 27, and the family decided to celebrate with a Rodeo-themed party.

The actress shared photos of the festivities to Instagram. “Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head,” the “American Horror Story” alum wrote in the caption. “Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️”

READ MORE: Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of Son Rhodes

The post featured a photo of the happy mom in a red checkered shirt and a little cowboy hat in her kitchen as the family prepared food, and shots of Rhode’s multiple birthday cakes including a cowboy-themed cake.

READ MORE: Emma Roberts Warns ‘You Can’t Take Back Anything You’ve Shared Online’

Famous friends congratulated the family on the milestone, such as Nicky Hilton, who added balloon emojis (🎈🎈🎈🎈) and Roberts’ “Scream Queens” co-star Billy Lourd, who commented “Happy birthday Rodeo!!!💙💙💙”