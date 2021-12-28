Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Dior has decided to postpone its fashion collaboration with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily.

The 30-year-old rapper had teamed up with Dior’s creative director Kim Jones on the men’s spring/summer 2022 collection, named after Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack Records. Set to debut in January 2022, it is now unclear if and when Dior will release the collection.

At the rapper’s Nov. 5 event in Houston, Texas, audience members attempted to rush the stage when Scott’s set began. Ten people died and hundreds were injured as a result of the fatal crowd surge.

Talking about the terrible events in his first interview after the tragedy, Scott told Charlamagne Tha God that he didn’t actually have a sense of the scope of what was going on while he was onstage.

“I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” he said. “And even at that moment you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’”

He added, “People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…”

Multiple lawsuits have since been filed against the performer and others involved in the festival. Scott has pushed back on claims that he ignored calls of distress from the crowd, which would have prompted him to stop the concert.

“It’s so crazy because I’m that artist, too — any time you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show,” he said.

Representatives for Scott have not commented.