Joanna Gaines discusses "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" and the ending of the show "Fixer Upper" with the Build Series at Build Studio on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

Joanna Gaines is showing off her skating skills, ’80’s style.

Over the weekend, the “Fixer Upper” star, shared a video on Instagram testing out a Christmas gift — a new pair of roller skates — around her Waco, Texas ranch.

“I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!” Gaines captioned the sweet clip.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares The Story Of Her Mother Immigrating To America At 19-Years-Old

In the video, Gaines, 43, is seen gliding around with her daughters Emmie Kay, 11, and Ella Rose, 15, as the song “We Built This City” by Starship plays.

Gaines’ outdoor adventure comes after she published a blog post revealing another activity she and her daughters enjoy during the holidays: baking.

“There’s something so nostalgic and joyful about baking during the holiday season. Every year, my girls and I camp out in the kitchen for a full day — blasting Christmas music — making and packaging homemade candy for our family and friends.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Admits She & Her Family Have Been Hurt By Social Media ‘Accustations’: ‘We’re Human’

“Delivering that box of delight always makes those long hours in the kitchen time well spent,” she said. For this year’s candy box, the three spent the day making salted caramel peanut brittle, white chocolate peppermint bark, Aunt Mary’s cherry mashers, crunchy peanut butter balls and chewy old fashioned caramels.

“Making candy is one way to bring sweetness to your holiday season, but the memories made along the way with your family and friends — those are the sweetest of them all,” she added of the family tradition.