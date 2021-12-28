Hugh Jackman reveals he’s contracted Covid-19.

The actor made the announcement via a video to his Instagram and Twitter with the caption: “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Gets Emotional As He Thanks Understudies For Being ‘The Bedrock Of Broadway’ Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Jackman wears a black medical mask in the video as he explains, “Hey, good morning. So, I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine.”

He continues, “I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage, heading to River City. So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Sliced His Nose With ‘Music Man’ Hat: ‘This Thing Is Like A Weapon’

The actor is currently headlining The Music Man on Broadway, but all shows have been cancelled through to Jan. 1 in light of the news, reports JustJared. Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the year and was replaced by her understudy Kathy Voykto.