"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss is seen with 13-year-old Elvis tribute artist Finley Watkins

Today “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” welcomed a professional 13-year-old Elvis Presley tribute artist to the studio. His name is Finley Watkins and during Tuesday’s episode, he showed viewers just how much he’s been “studying Elvis.”

The Bernie, Missouri guest appeared on the talk show complete with the “King of Rock and Roll”‘s signature look. Watkins was dressed in a sparkly red blazer paired with black trousers and heeled boots and, of course, the classic “Elvis cut” slicked back hairstyle.

Watkins got up to “fix the hair” before he performed the iconic singer’s popular anthem “Hound Dog” for the audience. He also showed guest host, tWitch, Presley’s “most iconic move,” the “pinwheel,” which can be seen in the video below.

