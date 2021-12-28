HBO’s comedic take on the rise of the NBA’s most winning team hasn’t got the endorsement of one of their most legendary players.

READ MORE: The First Trailer For Adam McKay’s 1980s Lakers Series ‘Winning Time’ Lead By John C. Reilly Is Here

TMZ caught up with Magic Johnson and asked about his thoughts on the upcoming series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”, starring John C. Reilly as late team owner Jerry Buss.

Referring to two other upcoming projects, including one he’s directly involved with, Johnson said, “No, we got different shows coming out. I got one, then you got Jeanie Buss got one on Showtime coming out.”

He added, “Those are the ones I’m looking forward to.”

READ MORE: Magic Johnson Shares With ‘Ellen’ The Advice He Gave Kobe Bryant On Winning NBA Championship

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As for the HBO series, Johnson said simply, “I’m not looking forward to it. I’m going to leave it at that.”

“Winning Time”, which premieres in March, also stars Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson.