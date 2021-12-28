Grimes revealed that following the release of her new album, Book 1, she will be “changing [her] main day job.”

The Canadian techno artist complained that “celebrity culture is suffocating a f” in a tweet. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems,” she expressed.

Grimes wasn’t very specific as to what she may be interested in pursuing next but she sure did leave room open for interpretation. A number of Twitter users flooded the comments with suggestions, including popular Twitch streamers Hasan Piker (HasanAbi) and Imane Anys (Pokimane) who tried to persuade her to join the video game streaming platform full-time.

“Become a twitch streamer,” Piker replied to which Anys added, “hmu if u need help any with that.”

become a twitch streamer — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 28, 2021

hmu if u need help any with that.. 👀 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 28, 2021

Grimes quickly shut down the idea, confessing in a response that she “wasn’t gna become a twitch steamer cuz I think public speaking is my weakness but I would def learn from u m’lady.” However, Anys was persistent on the idea replying back, “streaming (with the right moderation tools) can be a great way to get over that fear happy to help with anything u might need.”

streaming (with the right moderation tools) can be a great way to get over that fear ❤️💜 happy to help with anything u might need :) — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 28, 2021

British science TV presenter Liv Boeree suggested that the singer “should start a podcast or something” to which Grimes thought, “Maybe we need to introduce the concept of homo techno.”

Maybe we need to introduce the concept of homo techno — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2021

In the meantime, Grimes is busy with her current jobs as she prepares to release Book 1. Earlier this month, she also released a new song “Player of Games” and dropped a wild sci-fi fantasy video a few weeks later, which was directed by Anton Tammi to compliment the song.

The singer has not shared any details regarding her upcoming album, including no mention of a formal release date or track list. Although, fans have been speculating that Grimes appeared to be teasing a possible collaboration with fellow Canadian, the Weeknd, on her Discord server (an instant messaging and digital distribution platform where private chats or “servers” take place). This comes after “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of the Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo, followed by her video directed by Tammi, who also worked on several music videos for the artist’s After Hours album.