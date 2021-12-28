Click to share this via email

A surprising number of musicians have animals in their names.

In a new preview clip from the upcoming game show “That’s My Jam”, Jimmy Fallon has “The Voice” coaches play a game of “Vinyl Countdown”.

Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande team up against Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for the Head Up!-like game, and in the first round, each player needs to get their teammate to guess an animal-named artist.

Names that come up include The Beatles, Phish, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.

In the next segment of the game, the teams have to guess band names featuring body parts, like Smash Mouth and Nickelback.

And finally, they have to guess names of artists like The Doors and MC Hammer, named for household items.