In 2022, Tyler Perry is putting his health first.

The “Madea” director shared a photo from before his knee injury to reinspire himself in his fitness journey.

He captioned his Instagram post, “I took this picture this past September around my 52nd birthday. I was killing it in the gym. Right after that I tore my meniscus and was told I needed surgery. I’ve gained about 12 lbs since then. I was so close to my goal, but now I feel like I’m starting over.”

The photo featured Perry looking fit in exercise clothes.

He continued, “All of that to say, sometimes life will set you back, but as long as you have a breath in your body, you have to keep fighting. I’ll get it back when I recover. Happy New Year! Let’s get after it in 2022. Who’s with me? #willsmiththebestshapeofmylife”

The 52-year-old suffered an injury earlier in the year which forced him to focus on recovering instead of working out.

Perry’s post was met with support from friends and fans with “American Idol” alum Fantasia Barrino empathizing. He shared, “I went through that very same thing twice but I’m back up and I’m going to get to my goal so will you Big Bro.”