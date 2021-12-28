Jada Pinkett Smith embracing her hair loss.

In a candid new Instagram video, the actress and “Red Table Talk” host shows off the bald patches she’s getting as a result of alopecia.

The autoimmune disorder attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss and bald spots, and now Pinkett Smith is dealing with it head-on with a clean-shaven look.

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜,” she captioned the post. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆”

In the video, Pinkett Smith says, showing a bare line on her scalp, “Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

She continues, “So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her alopecia in the past, jokes, “But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

Earlier this year, the actress was inspired by daughter Willow Smith to shave her head completely.