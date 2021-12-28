Click to share this via email

Chrishell Stause is single, and apparently ready to mingle.

On Tuesday, the “Selling Sunset” star shared a series of bikini photos on Instagram, along with a somewhat cryptic message about her current relationship status.

“Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves 🤣🤣,” she joked in the caption. “Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on 😜😜.”

Last week, Stause announced that she and boyfriend Jason Oppenheim split.

In an Instagram post about the split, the reality TV star also alluded to her desire to have children sooner rather than later as the main reason she and Oppenheim parted ways.

Meanwhile, in the comments on the bikini photos, commenters praised Stause.

“DAMN GIRL YOU SO HOT I JUST GOT A SUNBURN LOOKING AT MY PHONE,” one person wrote, while another added, “Staaaap it! You’re so cute!! ❤️”