“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young is sharing her fertility journey with the world.

The reality star shared a TikTok on Dec. 28 documenting her process into freezing her eggs.

In the video she says, “If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs.”

Young appears to be at a clinic wearing a medical mask and casual clothing.

She explains that she will need to get blood work done to check “where [her] egg count is and progesterone to see where [her] levels are at.”

“Once we get that information,” Heather continues, “We’ll find out how many eggs I have since in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count.”

The 34-year-old hoped that by sharing her journey, she could “help some of you ladies” in understanding the process.

Her caption on the TikTok seems to suggest she will be sharing the rest of her journey on Instagram as she writes, “Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig, hope this can help some of you ladies 💗💗💗 #fertility #fertilityjourney”.

Young married her husband Tarek El Moussa in October. Moussa already has two kids of his own; Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, from his previous marriage to Christina Haack.