Eve and Villanelle are back for one more round, but it won’t end well.
On Tuesday, the first teaser debuted for the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve”, promising a dark end to the cat-and-mouse game between the sociopathic assassin and the MI6 agent.
As flashes of footage from the new season play, Fiona Shaw’s character Carolyn is heard in a voice-over saying, “Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn’t do what we did? People like us aren’t made for happy lives or happy endings.”
The teaser ends with Eve, riding a mobility scooter, reunited with Villanelle, asking, “Want a ride?”
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star in the series.
“Killing Eve” season 4 premieres Feb. 27, 2022.