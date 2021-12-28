Speculation about Norman Reedus playing Ghost Rider just got a boost from the actor himself.

This week, a Marvel movie fan account on Instagram posted that the studio has cast an actor to play Ghost Rider in the MCU, and noted that Reedus had been liking tweets about him potentially playing the comic book character.

Adding even more fuel to the rumours, the “Walking Dead” star shared a link to the Instagram post on his Twitter feed.

This all comes after Reedus told ComicBook.com over the summer, “I want to play Ghost Rider. The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it.”

So far, though, the rumour remains unconfirmed.

Ghost Rider was previously brought to the big screen in a 2007 film starring Nicolas Cage, followed by a sequel in 2011.