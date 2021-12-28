There’s a lot more to Lucas Bravo than meets the eye.

In an interview with The Times, the “Emily in Paris” star opens up about his new heartthrob status and how his good looks have affected the trajectory of his career.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Talks ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2, Backlash, Golden Globe Controversy & More

“You can’t be aesthetically beautiful, and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher,” he explained. “It’s hard to break that image. I’m not complaining, of course, but it’s a reality.”

He said of the show’s success, “I’m, like, this objectified overnight thing,” adding that all of a sudden he is known as “heartthrob,” which has “made me very self-aware. Because when you think about that word and the people it encapsulates, you see always a healthy, good-looking, ripped person — and I’m not that.”

Bravo, who hails from France, added, “I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything.”

READ MORE: Kate Walsh Joins ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Fun With TikToks

He also said that the speed at which he became famous may have put his career on a path he doesn’t wouldn’t have chosen.

“I’m Parisian and, of course, we complain all the time. This is our religion,” he joked. “We disagree, and then sometimes it creates a revolution, and sometimes it’s just a year of yellow jackets with no conclusion.”