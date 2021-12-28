Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dr. Dre is paying out big in his divorce.

According to E! News, the rapper and Beats co-founder has agreed to a $100 million divorce settlement with ex-wife Nicole Young.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Poses With ‘Divorced AF’ Balloons Amid Court Battle With Ex Nicole Young

The agreement will see Dre pay Young an immediate amount of $50 million, with another $50 million one year from now.

Young will also get to keep a Rolls Royce, Cadillac limo escalade, motorcycle and Range Rover, along with her designer clothing, jewelry, bags and fur, all worth millions in total.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre To Pay Estranged Wife Nicole Young Almost $300,000 A Month In Spousal Support

Dre, on the other hand, will keep the couple’s properties, as well as his music rights and stock options.

Young filed for divorce earlier this summer. The couple had been married for 24 years.