Brad Paisley is filling in for Ellen DeGeneres while she’s away.

On Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the country star and guest host welcomes singer Tori Kelly to the show, who shares the story of recoding a voice-over in “Sing 2”.

Talking about recording the role as an elephant in the film, Kelly says, “It’s really fun, and you have to just not be scared to be silly.”

She continues, “Because it’s very awkward. This is my first time doing voice-over work, so thankfully I had our amazing director Garth Jennings, who is just like a kid at heart.”

Kelly describes the process as “similar to being in a recording booth” for an album, which she was already comfortable with, “but it’s a lot of repetition.”

She says, “There would be times where they’d be like… ‘Okay this scene, you’re falling down a hole, and so we need you to like make noises like you’re falling.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’ve never really fallen down a hole before, but I imagine it would sound like this.'”

The singer adds, “So then you just kind of try thing, and it’s really awkward and weird, but they somehow make it sound great.”