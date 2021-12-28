Kanye West was singing right to Drake’s heart during their big team-up concert earlier this month.

In new footage from the concert shared on YouTube, Drake is seen getting emotional while singing along with the final refrain of West’s performance of “Runaway”.

Right at the end of the performance, West swapped out the last lines of the song in a direct appeal to estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“I need you to run right back to me, baby,” he sang. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

The concert, which took place on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles, marked a reconciliation for Drake and West after a long-standing feud, and was put on to benefit the campaign to free convicted felon Larry Hoover from a life sentence for murder.

As for West’s marriage, Kardashian recently filed for divorce, but it has not been finalized. Her husband also recently purchased a house directly across the street from her.