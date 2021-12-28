Selena Gomez’s latest body art has finally been fully revealed.
On Tuesday, the singer’s tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared the first full-on photo of her large new back tattoo.
“Watercolor on @selenagomez,” McCurdy captioned the photo, showing a pink rose with a black, dripping stem. “Thank you for always being wonderful🖤.”
Fans first got a glimpse at the tattoo from afar in another photo shared by McCurdy earlier this month.
Gomez has a number of tattoos, with her first one ever being a small music note on her wrist.
In 2012, speaking to Access Hollywood, the singer said she chose that tattoo because “music is a big influence in my life … I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”
More recently, Gomez got a small cross tattoo on her collarbone.
Along with doing body art for Gomez, McCurdy has also worked on tattoos for celebrities like Rihanna, LeBron James and more.