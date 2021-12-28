Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez’s latest body art has finally been fully revealed.

On Tuesday, the singer’s tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared the first full-on photo of her large new back tattoo.

“Watercolor on @selenagomez,” McCurdy captioned the photo, showing a pink rose with a black, dripping stem. “Thank you for always being wonderful🖤.”

Fans first got a glimpse at the tattoo from afar in another photo shared by McCurdy earlier this month.

Gomez has a number of tattoos, with her first one ever being a small music note on her wrist.

In 2012, speaking to Access Hollywood, the singer said she chose that tattoo because “music is a big influence in my life … I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”

More recently, Gomez got a small cross tattoo on her collarbone.

Along with doing body art for Gomez, McCurdy has also worked on tattoos for celebrities like Rihanna, LeBron James and more.