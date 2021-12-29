Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend the "We're Here" Season 2 Premiere at Sony Pictures Studios on October 08, 2021 in Culver City, California.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are proud owners of their “own forever home.”

Both Deschanel and Scott took to Twitter Tuesday to share that they had purchased a home together, with the Property Brothers star announcing that a sneak peek at their new digs would be available in the upcoming issue of he and his twin brother, Drew Scott’s magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

“Big news from @JonathanScott and I! ❤️❤️,” the New Girl actress wrote, retweeting Scott’s big reveal.

“I’ve got some exciting almost New Years news…Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home!,” Scott shared alongside January’s cover photo and a pic of him and Deschanel onsite at their new home. “🥰 It’s a full blown reno and you can follow us through the journey over the next few issues of Drew + Jonathan Reveal (sneak peak in the new issue of #RevealMag on newsstands Jan 7th).”

I’ve got some exciting almost New Years news…Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home! 🥰 It’s a full blown reno and you can follow us through the journey over the next few issues of Drew + Jonathan Reveal (sneak peak in the new issue of #RevealMag on newsstands Jan 7th) pic.twitter.com/p6iJjBB56n — Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) December 27, 2021

In a personal essay shared inside the January issue of the magazine, Scott opened up about how they decided on their forever home and how they’re collaborating on the design and renovation process.

The couple fell in love with a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord, and the rest was history

“As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park,” Scott said of the first time they saw their new home.

It not only stole their hearts, the home also caught the attention of Deschanel’s children, Charlie, 4 and Elsie, 5, who she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“When we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it,” he revealed.

The next thing the couple knew, they owned the “Park House,” kicking off a months-long design and reno process, which was made more complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Literally everyone on the planet who was building or renovating anything over the last two years is experiencing delays. Even in normal times, people get frustrated and suspect they’re being scammed by a contractor. But when you’re doing a major reno, you always, always, always find hidden problems,” Scott revealed. “You just hope they don’t cost a lot of time and money. But, of course, they did, and that’s OK.”

The setbacks don’t seem to matter to the couple, who as Scott said in the issue have “the rest of our lives together” in their new home.

“We have each other, and we have time—the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house,” he continued. “Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.”

Scott and Deschanel are inching closer and closer to their move-in date, and the HGTV star couldn’t be more excited to show his girlfriend the finished product.

“These days, things are moving— we’re getting closer. I can’t wait to finally show Zooey the finished project,” Scott gushed. “I’m sure we’ll change a few things once we move in, swap some furniture. But overall I want it as close to her vision as possible because I know, like her, it will be beautiful, eclectic, and wonderfully unique.”

