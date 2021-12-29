Fans of “The Matrix Resurrections” may be disappointed to hear that a sequel is unlikely.

In a new interview on the Empire podcast, Keanu Reeves — who reprises his role of Neo in the film — said he didn’t think director Lana Wachowski was interested in making another “Matrix” movie.

“If I had to cast a ballot — no, not a ballot, a vote — I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix,” he added.

Producer James McTeigue also confirmed there’s no plans for more in the franchise.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves And Carrie Anne-Moss Reunite In ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer

“At the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen,” he told Collider. “We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy.”

The film — which received mixed reviews — hit cinemas Dec. 22 and took in just $22.5 million by Boxing Day in the U.S.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly before the release, Reeves said he believes the film is a love story at its heart.

“Not that it needed it,” the actor said, “but certainly the depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

Co-star Moss agreed, though she viewed it as the love of director Wachowski. “I’ve never felt that way before, where I could see that I am an extension of her heart in playing this role,” she said.

RELATED:‘The Matrix’ Stars Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Discuss Their Effortless Connection: ‘It’s Like A Soul Friendship

Reeves did say, however, that if Wachowski did want to make a fifth Matrix movie and “invited” him back, he would happily take part.

“If she invites me again, I’m in!” he added.