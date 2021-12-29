Drew Barrymore is focusing on being kind to herself and “rebooting” for the new year.

The “Drew Barrymore Show” host, 46, shared a very real message on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of scales with a note that reads, “Say something kind to yourself.”

“The point of wellness to me is the mental! I am exhausted from work. I don’t care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles!” she captioned the photo, adding that she needs a “redo reboot.”

The “Scream” star went on to write that while she has some time off, she’s making positive changes to her overall health and wellbeing and inventing a “new way to weigh.”

“Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it’s great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself,” she wrote, adding that it’s about “eating healthy, meditation, walking, and staying balanced,” which she continued is “hard to do in the middle of real life.”

“But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first,” she explained. “Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance.”

The star also talked candidly about mental health and the pressures of fame on “CBS Mornings” with Machine Gun Kelly earlier this month, opening up about growing up in Hollywood.

“I’m very not into the sensationalism, because at 13 when my life was exposed — ever since then, I’ve really thought about how do we not be so TMI (too much information) while remaining open and honest?”