Justin Hartley is gushing over his new wife Sofia Pernas.

The “This Is Us” star, 44, sang his wife’s praises during an interview with Haute Living, telling the publication that “it’s incredible when you’re not forcing things.”

“It doesn’t have to be that hard,” he continued. “You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much.”

He added, “Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency; I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful.”

Hartley revealed “everything is easier with her in my life.”

“I learn from her. She speaks five languages,” he said. “She’s brilliant, she’s incredible, she’s fun to look at. Everything about her is amazing — she’s just hilarious. She inspires me to want to be a better man.”

He concluded, “I want to rise to the occasion because she’s so great. She does make me want to be a better person, and [this kind of love] certainly does complete me.”

At the season 6 kickoff event for “This Is Us” earlier this month, when asked about his married life with Pernas, 32, Hartley told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s wonderful. She’s the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever met.”

Hartley also spoke about his connection to the “Blood and Treasure” actress, whom he first met while filming “The Young and the Restless.”

“She’s incredible, and I’m madly in love. We’re terrifically happy,” the newlywed said.

Hartley and Pernas began dating in 2020 but didn’t make their relationship public until New Year’s Eve and wed earlier this year in a private ceremony.

Hartley was formerly married to “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause. The pair wed in 2017, but Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.

Last month, Stause revealed on her Netflix hit show: “Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out.”