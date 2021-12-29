Pat Sajak took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 28 to mark a big milestone, celebrating his 40th anniversary as host of “Wheel of Fortune”.

In a tweet, Sajak wrote that when he first started hosting the long-running game show on Dec. 28, 1981, Ronald Reagan was serving his first year as U.S. president, Olivia Newton John’s “Physical” topped the charts and the top shows on television included “Three’s Company”, “The Jeffersons” and “The Dukes of Hazzard”.

That same day, Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, also took to Twitter, congratulating him on the big anniversary.

Those tweets, however, led to confusion from some viewers who watched Tuesday’s edition of “Wheel of Fortune”, and saw no acknowledgment of Sajak’s anniversary — likely because episodes are taped in batches, well ahead of the dates that they actually air.