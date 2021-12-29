Pat Sajak took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 28 to mark a big milestone, celebrating his 40th anniversary as host of “Wheel of Fortune”.

In a tweet, Sajak wrote that when he first started hosting the long-running game show on Dec. 28, 1981, Ronald Reagan was serving his first year as U.S. president, Olivia Newton John’s “Physical” topped the charts and the top shows on television included “Three’s Company”, “The Jeffersons” and “The Dukes of Hazzard”.

When I started hosting “Wheel” (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included “Dallas,” “Three’s Company,” “The Jeffersons” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical.” — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 28, 2021

That same day, Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, also took to Twitter, congratulating him on the big anniversary.

Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune…and the rest is history! pic.twitter.com/IufbIMD0jL — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) December 28, 2021

Those tweets, however, led to confusion from some viewers who watched Tuesday’s edition of “Wheel of Fortune”, and saw no acknowledgment of Sajak’s anniversary — likely because episodes are taped in batches, well ahead of the dates that they actually air.

Wow! No mention of Pat’s 40th year on #WheelofFortune tonight? — R (@RDin1114) December 29, 2021